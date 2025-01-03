According to the IMD report, the weather forecast for January 3 indicates diverse conditions across key cities in India. Different regions are expected to experience varying temperatures and weather patterns. Mumbai will experience a hazy sunny day with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius. Delhi is expected to be cloudy, with temperatures between 9 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius. Chennai will experience partly cloudy weather during the day, with increased cloudiness at night, but no rainfall is expected, with temperatures ranging from 24 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru's weather will be partly cloudy, with a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 17 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius. Kolkata will experience a sunny, with temperatures ranging from 14 degrees Celsius to 22 degrees Celsius, while Shimla is expected to be cloudy, with temperatures between 8 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees. Weather Forecast Today, January 2: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

