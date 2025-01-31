On January 31, 2025, major cities in India will experience warm and hazy conditions. Mumbai will have hazy sunshine with temperatures around 29°C. Kolkata is expected to be hazy, with temperatures reaching 30°C, and Delhi’s air quality will remain very unhealthy, with temperatures around 26°C. Chennai will be humid, reaching a high of 32°C, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad will both experience hazy sunshine with temperatures around 30°C and 34°C, respectively. Overall, it will be a warm and hazy day, with air quality concerns in cities like Delhi and Kolkata. Weather Forecast Today, January 30: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

