Today’s weather forecast (July 10, 2025) indicates cloudy skies and rainfall across several major cities in India. Mumbai, Kolkata, and Shimla are likely to witness intermittent showers, while Delhi may see thunderstorms later tonight amid continued heat, with temperatures around 33°C. Bengaluru and Hyderabad remain mostly cloudy with pleasant temperatures, while Chennai will experience partly cloudy skies without significant rain. No severe heatwave warnings have been issued except in parts of northern India. The overall forecast suggests some relief from heat in many regions due to cloud cover and rain, particularly in the central and southern parts of the country. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Maximum City As IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Today.

Mumbai Weather Today, July 10

Delhi Weather Today, July 10

Chennai Weather Today, July 10

Bengaluru Weather Today, July 10

Hyderabad Weather Today, July 10

Kolkata Weather Today, July 10

Shimla Weather Today, July 10

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)