The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for rain in Mumbai on Sunday, June 22. Meanwhile, Delhi is forecasted to receive light to heavy rainfall on June 22. On the other hand, Chennai and Bengaluru are also expected to receive a short spell of rainfall. Similarly, Hyderabad and Kolkata are likely to receive 0.4 to 1.2 and 4.4 to 23 mm of rain, respectively. Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, is expected to witness heavy downpour on Sunday as Windy has projected 0.2 to 1.5 mm of rainfall in the city throughout the day. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall Today and Tomorrow in Maximum City, Issues Yellow Alert From June 22-24.

