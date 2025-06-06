On June 6, Mumbai and Kolkata are likely to experience light morning showers, bringing some relief from the heat. Bengaluru and Hyderabad may also see scattered rain or thundershowers as the southwest monsoon begins to make its presence felt in these regions. Meanwhile, Delhi, Chennai, and Shimla are expected to remain mostly dry with clear or partly cloudy skies. Delhi and Chennai will continue to face warm and humid conditions, while Shimla will enjoy pleasant weather with no rain. Overall, the weather will vary across these cities, with some receiving early monsoon showers and others experiencing typical summer heat.