Mumbai and Ahmedabad will experience broken clouds, with temperatures around 28.4°C and 31.3°C, respectively on March 1. Kolkata and Chennai will have clear skies, with temperatures hovering around 28.3°C and 28.7°C. Bengaluru and Hyderabad will witness scattered clouds, with temperatures at 26.4°C and 30.5°C, respectively. Delhi is expected to see light rain, bringing cooler temperatures at 22.7°C. Overall, most major Indian cities will have warm and partly cloudy conditions, except for Delhi, where light showers may bring temporary relief. Residents should prepare for mild variations in temperature throughout the day. Delhi Rains Today: Light Rainfall Brings Much Needed Respite From Heat in National Capital (Watch Video).

