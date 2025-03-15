As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), major Indian cities will experience varied weather conditions today, March 15. Mumbai will see a partly cloudy sky with haze, with temperatures ranging between 23 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. Delhi may receive light rain under a generally cloudy sky, with a minimum of 17 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are expected to have partly cloudy skies, with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru and Chennai, and 34 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad. Kolkata will experience a mainly clear sky, with temperatures between 27 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Shimla is likely to witness thunderstorms with rain, with temperatures ranging between 9 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, March 14: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

