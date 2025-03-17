As of March 17, 2025, major Indian cities are experiencing varied weather conditions. Mumbai will have sunshine with some clouds, with temperatures ranging from 22°C to 33°C. Delhi is expected to be hazy with very unhealthy air quality, with a high of 30°C and a low of 16°C. Chennai will be hot and humid, reaching 36°C during the day and 25°C at night. Bengaluru will see partial sunshine and warm temperatures, fluctuating between 19°C and 36°C. Hyderabad is likely to be mostly sunny and very warm, with a high of 39°C and a low of 22°C. Shimla may witness a mix of sun and showers in the afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 6°C to 18°C. Kolkata will remain mostly sunny and warm, with the mercury rising to 37°C and dropping to 25°C at night. Weather conditions can change rapidly, so it is advisable to check for updates before making any plans.

