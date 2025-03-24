Major cities across India will experience varied weather conditions on March 24, 2025. Delhi is expected to see a heatwave with temperatures soaring to 94°F (34°C) and poor air quality. Mumbai will have hazy sunshine with a high of 89°F (32°C), while Chennai remains hot at 95°F (35°C). Bengaluru and Hyderabad will see warm conditions, with highs of 89°F (32°C) and 96°F (35°C), respectively. In contrast, Shimla will enjoy pleasant weather with a high of 77°F (25°C), and Kolkata will have hazy sunshine at 90°F (32°C). Stay tuned for more updates.

