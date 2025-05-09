The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided weather updates for May 9, with rain and thunderstorms predicted across several regions. Mumbai will experience a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, with temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius. Delhi will see thunderstorms with rain, with a high of 36 degrees Celsius, while Chennai will remain partly cloudy at 38 degrees Celsius with a chance of moderate rain or thunderstorms. Bengaluru will be partly cloudy with a high of 33 degrees Celsius and intermittent rain or thundershowers. Hyderabad will face similar conditions with a high of 37 degrees Celsius and the possibility of rain or thundershowers. Shimla will remain cool with thunderstorms and rain, while Kolkata will experience mainly clear skies, reaching 38 degrees Celsius. Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorm Likely in National Capital on May 9, Predicts IMD.

