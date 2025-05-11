On May 11, 2025, Mumbai faces thunderstorms and moderate rainfall. Delhi will experience hazy sunshine with temperatures reaching 35°C. Chennai remains hot at 39°C with a chance of stray afternoon thunderstorms. Bengaluru is forecasted to have afternoon thunderstorms, with a Yellow Watch in effect. Hyderabad will be partly sunny with a high of 38°C. Shimla anticipates afternoon thundershowers, while Kolkata will see very warm conditions with temperatures around 37°C. Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather alerts and take necessary precautions.

