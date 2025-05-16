The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, May 15, that they are not expecting any western disturbances in Northwest India while predicting that the majority of regions are likely to experience dry weather. The weather agency also said that an orange alert has been issued for Uttar Pradesh as a heatwave is expected for a few days. Additionally, IMD said that there is a possibility of light rain and strong winds in Delhi and NCR on May 16 and 17. The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for a few districts in Maharashtra on May 16. These districts include Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, etc; however, a green alert has been issued for Mumbai for Friday. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, there is hardly any possibility of rain in Chennai, whereas Bengaluru is likely to receive 2.6 to 11 mm of rainfall on May 16. Similarly, Hyderabad is also expected to receive 0.3 to 3.6 mm of rainfall on Friday. That said, light rains are expected in Kolkata on Friday, but Windy has projected clear weather in Shimla with temperatures ranging between 14 and 28 degrees Celsius. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued As Thunderstorm, Moderate Rainfall Likely in City Today; Thane May Also Receive Downpour.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 16

Delhi Weather Today, May 16

Chennai Weather Today, May 16

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 16

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 16

Kolkata Weather Today, May 16

Shimla Weather Today, May 16

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)