On May 18, 2025, weather conditions across major Indian cities vary significantly, with the IMD issuing both heatwave warnings and rain alerts. Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh are reeling under extreme heat, with temperatures touching 42°C and above, prompting a heatwave warning. Meanwhile, cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata are likely to see cloudy skies with chances of rain or thunderstorms. An orange alert has been issued for gusty winds in Kolkata and Bengaluru till late evening. On the other hand, Shimla will enjoy mostly sunny and pleasant weather, offering some respite from the severe conditions affecting other parts of the country.

