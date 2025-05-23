As India braces for two potential cyclones over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted consistent weather conditions across several cities today, May 23. IMD's weather forecast for today shows Mumbai under a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain, temperatures ranging from 22 to 30 degrees Celsius. Delhi will experience thunderstorms with rain and a high of 37 degrees Celsius. Chennai is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with light rain, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad may see one or two spells of rain or thundershowers with cooler temperatures. Shimla faces thunder with rain, and Kolkata has a partly cloudy sky with chances of moderate rain or thunderstorms. Notably, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on May 23-24 due to the brewing Cyclone Shakti in the Arabian Sea, while a red alert has been sounded for Raigad. IMD Weather Forecast Warns of Extremely Heavy Rainfall in Goa and Konkan on May 23-24; Red Alert Issued Amid Potential Cyclone Sakthi Formation in Arabian Sea.

