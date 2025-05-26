Several cities across the country are experiencing varied weather conditions, with some witnessing heatwave conditions and others experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that within two to three days, the monsoon could officially arrive in Maharashtra. The weather agency further said that monsoon is likely to further advance in parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu in the next three days. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Mumbai is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday, May 26, with 2 to 26 mm of rainfall expected in the maximum city. On the other hand, Windy has projected no rain for Delhi and Chennai on Monday. On the other hand, Karnataka's Bengaluru and Telangana's Hyderabad are also expected to receive rainfall throughout the day. While 0.3 to 1 mm of rainfall is likely in Bengaluru, Hyderabad is projected to receive 0.4 to 2.5 mm of rain. Similarly, the weather forecasting service has predicted 0.3 to 6 mm of rainfall for Kolkata and clear weather for Shimla on May 26. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Rain Lashes Parts of City; Maharashtra on Alert As IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Next Few Days (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Weather Today, May 26

Delhi Weather Today, May 26

Chennai Weather Today, May 26

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 26

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 26

Kolkata Weather Today, May 26

Shimla Weather Today, May 26

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)