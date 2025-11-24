Kerala is bracing for a spell of intensified rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised its forecast on Sunday, November 23, upgrading the alert from yellow to orange for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. As per the weather agency, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam will remain under a yellow alert as heavy rain continues to lash several parts of the state. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has projected no rainfall in Mumbai and New Delhi for today, November 24. Chennai is expected to receive 0.3 to 2.2 mm of rainfall on Monday, whereas no rain has been predicted for Bengaluru. Amid heavy rain predictions in Chennai, no rainfall has been forecasted for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla. Kerala Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam As State Braces for Intense Showers.

Mumbai Weather Today, November 24

Delhi Weather Today, November 24

Chennai Weather Today, November 24

Bengaluru Weather Today, November 24

Hyderabad Weather Today, November 24

Kolkata Weather Today, November 24

Shimla Weather Today, November 24

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)