On Wednesday, November 5, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail across West Bengal over the next week. The weather agency also said that both day and night temperatures are expected to drop by a few notches in most parts of the state. IMD has also issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, November 6, predicting light rain in the above districts of Maharashtra. On the other hand, weather forecasting agency Windy has predicted 0.2 mm of rainfall in Mumbai and no rain in Delhi on Thursday. Chennai is forecasted to witness 0.3 to 3 mm of rain, whereas Bengaluru will observe 1.3 to 8 mm of rainfall on November 6. That said, no rain has been predicted in Hyderabad and Kolkata for today, with 0.3 mm of rainfall likely in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Weather Update and Forecast Today, November 4: Meteorological Department Thunderstorms, Rain Across State and UT.

