The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, September 11. As per the weather forecast, light to moderate rain is very likely in the above districts of Maharashtra on Thursday. Mumbai and Delhi are likely to receive light rainfall today. On the other hand, eather forecasting service Windy has predicted 0.6 to 4.5 mm of rainfall for Chennai and 0.3 to 1.5 mm of rain for Bengaluru. Similarly, Hyderabad and Kolkata are expected to witness 0.2 to 9 mm of rainfall and 0.5 to 55 mm of rain on September 11. Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, is likely to receive 0.3 to 1.1 mm of rain today. Gujarat Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Across State Over Next 3 Days; Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued for Multiple Districts.

Mumbai Weather Today, September 11

Delhi Weather Today, September 11

Chennai Weather Today, September 11

Bengaluru Weather Today, September 11

Hyderabad Weather Today, September 11

Kolkata Weather Today, September 11

Shimla Weather Today, September 11

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)