The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday, September 3. Delhi-NCR is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rains on September 3. Chennai remains cloudy with lightning risks. Bengaluru can expect late evening thunderstorms with a yellow-level lightning watch. Hyderabad stays mostly cloudy with gusty winds and showers likely. Shimla will see intermittent rainfall under a Yellow Watch, while Kolkata is set for cloudy skies with thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Residents are advised to stay cautious, carry umbrellas, and follow weather advisories to avoid disruptions. Ghaziabad School Holiday on September 3, 2025: All Schools Will Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Heavy Rain.

Mumbai Weather Today, September 3

Delhi Weather Today, September 3

Chennai Weather Today, September 3

Bengaluru Weather Today, September 3

Hyderabad Weather Today, September 3

Kolkata Weather Today, September 3

Shimla Weather Today, September 3

