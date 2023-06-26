Strong gusts, thunderstorms, and light rains have been present throughout the Jabalpur district over the past two days due to the weather shift, while the wedding season is also continuing its concluding phase. On Sunday night, a marriage garden in Damoh saw a severe storm that caused the pandal to fall, injuring seven to eight persons. A young man suffered significant injuries and was sent to the district hospital in Jabalpur. Mumbai Rains Today Photos and Videos: Heavy Rainfall Continues in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Other Parts of MMR; Orange Alert Issued.

Wedding Pandal Collapses in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh | Around 7-8 people got injured after a wedding pandal collapsed in Damoh last night 7-8 people were brought here. The condition of one was critical and has been referred to Jabalpur, the condition of the other is stable: Dr Amit Kumar, District Hospital, Damoh pic.twitter.com/tPK5UcjLcO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 26, 2023

