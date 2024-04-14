A viral video on social media shows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dancing during her roadshow in Chalsa. In the 15-second video clip, Mamata Banerjee is seen dancing with artists during her roadshow in Chalsa, Jalpaiguri. Mamata Banerjee Dance Video: West Bengal CM Dances With Artists During Public Meeting in Siliguri, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Mamata Banerjee Dances with Artists

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances with artists during her roadshow in Chalsa, Jalpaiguri. pic.twitter.com/iMIG06ShNN — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

