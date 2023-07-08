West Bengal has been engulfed in violence amid Panchayat Elections 2023. Today, as the state polls for the Panchayat Elections, several incidents of outbreaks of violence disrupted the law and order situation in West Bengal. According to media reports, as many as 11 people were killed in election-related violence in West Bengal since midnight as voting was underway for the three-tier panchayat polls in the state on Saturday. Besides violent clashes that injured several people, ballot boxes were reportedly destroyed in several parts of the state. In Jhangra, miscreants dumped entire ballot boxes into an open drain. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 Polling: Death Toll Rises to 31, 36.66% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1:30 PM for Three-Tier Panchayat Polls.

West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 Violence Video:

Honestly, this is the tamest video of violence in today's #WestBengalPanchayatPolls. Somewhere in Barrackpore. The saddest came from Jhangra, of voters at a polling station, incl. women, hurling entire ballot boxes into an open drain.#PanchayatElection#PanchayatElection23 pic.twitter.com/A1EZ0oknwE — Monideepa Banerjie (@Monideepa62) July 8, 2023

