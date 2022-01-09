West Bengal on Sunday reported 24,287 new Coronavirus cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the city rises to 78,111.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate at 33.89 per cent, according to the West Bengal government's health bulletin.

West Bengal reports 24,287 new COVID cases, 8,213 recoveries, and 18 deaths today Active cases: 78,111 Total recoveries: 16,57,034 Death toll: 19,901 Today's positivity rate: 33.89% pic.twitter.com/WTFrlfZn9L — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

