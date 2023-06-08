Owing to her quick thinking, a woman RPF constable K Sumathi fearlessly pulled a person off the railway tracks moments before a speeding train passed by at Purwa Medinipur railway station. The CCTV footage of the incident shows a man getting off the platform and deliberately lying on one of the tracks in what appears to be a suicide attempt. Sumathi who was present on duty on the opposite platform, did not waste a minute and jumped in to save the man moments before a train arrived on the spot. RPF Woman Constable Saves Passenger Who Slipped Trying to Board Moving Train at Bandra Terminus Station, Earns Praise for Swift Action (Watch Video).

Woman Constable Pulls Person off Railway Track Moments Before Train Arrives

#RPF Lady Constable K Sumathi fearlessly pulled a person off the track, moments before a speeding train passes by at Purwa Medinipur railway station. Kudus to her commitment towards #passengersafety.#MissionJeevanRaksha #FearlessProtector pic.twitter.com/yEdrEb48Tg — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) June 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)