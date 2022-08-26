In the latest development in the Sonali Phogat death case, the Goa police said Friday that the accused duo had mixed some chemical into a liquid and made the BJP leader drink it while they were partying at a club in Goa. "On the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance," said Goa IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi. "When confronted, Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it," IGP Bishnoi added.

