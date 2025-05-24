Recently, the Chhattisgarh High Court said that a woman who is divorced on the ground of adultery as proved by her former husband, cannot claim maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). "The decree obtained by the husband for divorce on proving the adulterous life of the wife cannot give a license to her to continue to live in illicit relationship and to get her right to claim maintenance revived. Therefore, I conclude that a divorced wife, who lives in adultery, viz., living in illicit relationship with man other than her former husband is disqualified from claiming maintenance, under Section 125 of the Code." the high court bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Verma said. The Chhattisgarh High Court observed while hearing a plea moved by a man who challenged a Family Court order which directed him to pay maintenance of INR 4000 per month to his divorced wife. The court was also to hear the woman's plea challenging the quantum of maintenance granted. After hearing the case, the high court set aside the maintenance order and allowed the husband's plea and dismissed the wife's plea. Chhattisgarh High Court Acquits Man of Rape Charges After 6 Years in Jail, Says Survivor ‘Habituated to Sex’.

