Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently gave a befitting answer to the negative Western perceptions' about India. Speaking at an event held at Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), Washington DC, United States, the Finance Minister said that India has the second-largest Muslim population in the world and that the population is only growing in numbers. "If there is a perception or in reality, their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the State which is what is implied in most of these write-ups, I would ask if will this happen in India, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947 as opposed to Pakistan which was formed at the same time?" She further said that every minority has been dwindling in its number or decimated in Pakistan. "Even some of the Muslim sects also have been decimated there. Whereas, in India, you would find every strand of Muslim doing their business, their children being educated, and given fellowships," she added. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Committee Led by Finance Secretary to Improve National Pension Scheme (Watch Video).

Nirmala Sitharaman's Responds to Query on 'Violence Against Muslims' in India

Washington DC | India has the second largest Muslim population in the world and that population is only growing in numbers. If there is a perception or in reality, their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the State which is what is implied in most of these… pic.twitter.com/6fVTzuTFG9 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

Sitharaman Responds to Question on 'Violence Against Muslims' in India

#WATCH | "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responds to a question on 'violence against Muslims' in India and on ‘negative Western perceptions' of India pic.twitter.com/KIT9dF9hZC — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)