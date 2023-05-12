While learning to drive in Kanpur, a woman severely smashed her car into a row of scooters and bikes parked on the side of a busy road. She was operating the vehicle properly until she had to reverse it into a parking space. Someone seeing the event recorded it on camera, and the footage is being widely shared on social media. Some eyewitnesses recorded the incident, and the footage is now widely shared on social media. When Kanpur DCP Raveena Tyagi saw this footage, she instantly issued a challan to the woman. Uttar Pradesh: Drunk Driver Rams Car Into Three People in Kanpur, CCTV Video Captures Horrific Incident.

Woman Rams Her Car Into Parked Bikes & Scooters

DR Parking kalesh on Road by Woman pic.twitter.com/oslidGPYAn — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 11, 2023

