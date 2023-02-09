A speeding car rammed into three passersby in the night in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. The driver was in a drunk state and crashed the vehicle on three men who were walking on the road with their bicycles. CCTV video shows a car approaching the other end of the road where two men were seen standing or walking with their bicycles without realizing a vehicle coming from the other end. As the clip moves further, it shows the four-wheeler ramming them. Later, the vehicle rammed into a house. Later, police informed that all three injured were taken to the hospital and are out of danger. Osmanabad: Stampede-Like Situation During Urs After Bull Goes Berserk, 14 Devotees Injured; Video Goes Viral.

Accident in Kanpur:

दिनांक 7-02-2023 को घटना की सूचना पर थाना चकेरी द्वारा मौके पर पहुंचकर घायलों को अस्पतास में भर्ती कराया गया, खतरे से बाहर हैं। उक्त प्रकरण में अभी तक कोई प्रार्थना पत्र प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है,प्रार्थना पत्र प्राप्त होने पर विधिक कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जाएगी । — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) February 9, 2023

