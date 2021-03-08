Women protestors, who reached Ghazipur border to show their solidarity to the ongoing farmers' protest, seen applying mehendi to each other as a mark of protest against the three farm laws. The protesting women have named this Mehendi as Inklabi Mehendi. कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ गाज़ीपुर बॉर्डर पर चल रहे विरोध प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने गाज़ीपुर बॉर्डर पहुंची महिलाएं एक दूसरे को मेहंदी लगाकर आंदोलन के प्रति अपनी एकजुटता दिखा रही हैं। प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाओं ने इस मेहंदी को इंकलाबी मेहंदी नाम दिया है। #FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/alvk8vFYFB — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 8, 2021

