Wholesale inflation in India declined to 15.18% in June 2022, said the Ministry of Commerce & Industry report. The WPI inflation has remained in the double digits for the 15th consecutive month beginning April 2021.

WPI-based inflation declines marginally to 15.18% for the month of June, 2022. Month-over-Month decrease in WPI for manufactured products but primary articles and Fuel & Power see a marginal rise. Read more: https://t.co/UaCPOzBoNP — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 14, 2022

