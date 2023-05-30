Amid the ongoing wrestler's protest, several wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik among others reached Haridwar to immerse their medals in the river Ganga. As per reports, the wrestlers will immerse their medals in the Ganga river as a mark of protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. Wrestlers Protest: Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Other Wrestlers To Discard All Their Medals in River Ganga Today.

Wrestlers Reach Haridwar To Immerse Their Medals

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Wrestlers reach Haridwar to immerse their medals in river Ganga as a mark of protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.#WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/WKqSJQyaH0 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

