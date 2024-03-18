A video of the Ghaziabad DM Indra Vikram Singh has gone viral on social media, wherein he could be heard issuing a stern warning to the media about unverified news. "As a responsible citizen and city dweller, I appeal to you and also to many of your uncontrolled companions not to spread false information without thinking, because you hold a double-edged sword in your hands. You might also have to pay the price. This is both a threat and a suggestion. Stay safe, that's why I'm giving you advice, and if you don't heed it, it's a threat that I won't spare you," he could be heard saying. However, the video has received mixed reactions from the netizens. While some backed the official for his strict demeanour, some criticised him for the choice of words.

'Ye Dhamki Bhi Hai Aur...'

Some Backed DM

कुछ गलत तो नही बोला है DM sir ने पत्रकार महोदय। वो तो केवल फेक न्यूज़ फैलाने वालों को आगाह कर रहे आप क्यो डर रहे?? — the rock (@therockserviver) March 17, 2024

Also Attracted Criticism

'Does Not Suit Man of His Post'

हमारे देश के सर्वोच्च पद के अधिकारी की भाषा शेली ऐसी होगी तो अनपढ़ लोगों का क्या होगा आप अपनी बात कहिए, अपने लहजे मैं अंकुश रखिए। आपका इतना कह देना काफ़ी होता की ग़लत कार्य करने पर कार्यवाही होगी परन्तु यह कहना की मैं “धमकी भी दे रहा हूँ” यह बात DM साहब के पद के गरिमा लायक़ नहीं — Shivankit Sharma (@ShivankitSharm7) March 18, 2024

