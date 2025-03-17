Yeti Narasimhanand Giri, who was en route to Delhi to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at Jantar Mantar, was stopped by police along with his supporters at a Ghaziabad temple amid protests by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. The protest, held at Jantar Mantar, opposes the bill, which AIMPLB claims jeopardizes the protection of Waqf properties. Despite the protests, government officials affirmed that the law would be upheld, with the Waqf Bill expected to be introduced in Parliament later this session. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi also participated in the protest in support of AIMPLB's position. Union Cabinet Approves Proposed Changes to Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Clears Decks for Tabling in Parliament, Say Sources.

