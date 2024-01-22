In a heart-wrenching incident, a youth died of a heart attack in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha amid freezing cold. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The youth died while washing his car in Amroha. The video shows the youth washing the car amid the cold atmosphere. He suddenly collapses on the ground and passes away. Girl Dies of Suspected Heart Attack in Amroha: Five-Year-Old Dies While Watching Cartoons on Mobile in Uttar Pradesh.

Youth Dies of Heart Attack in Amroha

