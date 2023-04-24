Y. S. Vijayamma, mother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, slapped a woman constable on Monday, barely a couple of hours after her daughter and YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y. S. Sharmila manhandled them. The incident occurred when Vijayamma went to Jubilee Hills police station to meet Sharmila, who was earlier arrested. As the police refused permission to enter the police station, Vijayamma had an argument with the police. When some police women tried to forcibly make her sit in her vehicle, she resisted and even slapped a constable. TSPSC Exam Paper Leak Case: YSRTP Leader YS Sharmila Slaps Woman Constable While Visiting SIT Office, Detained (Watch Video) .

YS Vijayamma Shoves Cop

#WATCH | YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila's mother YS Vijayamma shoves police personnel as she visits her daughter at Jubilee Hills Police Station after her detention#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/jdchj1LnTU — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)