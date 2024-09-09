Controversial and fugitive preacher Zakir Naik, on Sunday, September 8, took to X (formerly Twitter) to raise objections to the Waqf Amendment Bill. In his post, the controversial Islamic preacher asked Muslims in India to stop the evil bill, which he said "breaches the sacred status of waqf". "We will bear Allah’s wrath and the curse of subsequent generations, if we allow this bill to pass," Naik stated. Calling Muslims in the country to say no to the Waqf Amendment Bill, Zakir Naik said that at least five million Muslims in India should send their rejection of the Waqf Amendment Bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. "Let’s stand together to defend the sanctity of Waqf and ensure its preservation for future generations," Naik's post read. We Will Not Allow Waqf Amendment Bill To Be Passed: Sharad Pawar Assures All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Save Indian Waqf Properties, Says Zakir Naik

Save Indian Waqf Properties, Reject The Waqf Amendment Bill! Let’s stand together to defend the sanctity of Waqf and ensure its preservation for future generations. Abu Bakr narrated that he heard the messenger of Allah (pbuh) say, “If people see some evil but do not change it,… pic.twitter.com/D5wGui7rl9 — Dr Zakir Naik (@drzakiranaik) September 8, 2024

