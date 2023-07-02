Nationalist Congress Party leader Aditi Tatkare today took oath as Maharashtra minister in Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Tatkare became the first woman minister in the state cabinet since the Shiv Sena-BJP government came into power. Several other key NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse-Patil took oath today. Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Joins Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Government in State (See Photo and Video).

Aditi Tatkare Takes Oath

#MaharashtraPolitics | NCP leader Aditi Tatkare takes oath as Maharashtra Minister pic.twitter.com/QN43ybZWP6 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

