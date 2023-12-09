Union Minister Amit Shah shared a moment of leisure at his residence on December 9, posting a picture on Instagram featuring himself engaged in a game of chess. The image was accompanied by a cryptic caption, stating, "Don't settle for a good move, always look for the better one." The image provides a glimpse into the minister's lighter side while encouraging a strategic perspective in politics and chess, resonating with a broader message about decision-making and foresight. Amit Shah to Chair 26th Meeting of Eastern Zonal Council in Bihar Tomorrow.

Amit Shah Plays Chess

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Shah (@amitshahofficial)

