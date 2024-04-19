A viral video on social media shows 2.5-foot-tall Azim Mansoori of the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency casting his vote during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The clip shows Azim Mansoori casting his vote for the first time after marrying his wife, Bushra. A Kairana Lok Sabha constituency resident, Azim Mansoori, along with his wife, cast his vote during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Jyoti Amge, World’s Shortest Living Woman, Casts Her Vote in 2024 Lok Sabha Election at Polling Booth in Nagpur (Watch Video).

Azim Mansoori casts his vote

Shamli, Uttar Pradesh: 2.5 feet tall Azim Mansoori of the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency casts his vote for the first time after marrying his wife, Bushra. pic.twitter.com/5ip8ySBqR5 — IANS (@ians_india) April 19, 2024

