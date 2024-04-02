Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Babul Supriyo has accused BJP's Asansol Lok Sabha candidate Pawan Singh of allegedly trying to hack his and his wife's Gmail, Apple and Amazon accounts. Supriyo also accused Singh of instigating his followers to flood his social media accounts with threats to family and filthy messages. In a Long post on X, formerly Twitter, Supriyo said the social media trolls posted derogatory comments about his daughters. "This is in retaliation to him being driven out of his candidature for@BJP4India in Asansol given the derogatory language in his songs aimed at women•Anyone can go & check them out on @youtube! @WBPolice has been made aware of the situation & appropriate action shall be taken (sic)," Supriyo posted on X. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh Announces To Fight Elections, Days After Withdrawing From Asansol.

Babul Supriyo Blames Pawan Singh

Mr.. Shri @PawanSingh909 ji has instigated his fans or whatever they are, to flood my social media A/Cs with all kinds of filthy messages including threats to my family, derogatory comments aimed at my daughters etc•Attempts have been made to hack me & wife's @GoogleIndia &… pic.twitter.com/2olgIfNHF2 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 2, 2024

