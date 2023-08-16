Congress leader Digvijay Singh has stated that the Bajrang Dal will not be banned if the party secures victory in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023. Singh emphasised that while there may be some well-intentioned individuals within the organisation, anyone involved in riots or violence will not be spared. The statement was made amidst the backdrop of the upcoming elections, shedding light on the Congress party's stance. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Extends Social Outreach in Poll Year; Promises Temple for Lord Ram's Sons.

No Bajrang Dal Ban, Zero Tolerance for Riots

#WATCH | Bhopal | Congress leader Digvijay Singh says "...We will not ban Bajgranj Dal (if we win polls in Madhya Pradesh) as there can be some good people in Bajrang Dal as well, but we will not spare anyone involved in riots or violence." pic.twitter.com/ggibgQUAW6 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

