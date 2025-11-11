The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct a lottery today, November 11, to determine the reservation of wards for the upcoming civic body polls. In an official statement, BMC said that the lottery will decide reservations for Scheduled Castes (women), Scheduled Tribes (women), Other Backward Classes (general and women), and women in the general category. It must be noted that Mumbai has 227 civic wards, polls to which are likely to be announced soon. Below is the list of all 227 corporators of Mumbai who were elected in the 2017 BMC elections. BMC Elections 2025: Uddhav Thackeray Tells Shiv Sena UBT Workers To ‘Fight Electoral Roll Scam’.

Reservation Lottery To Be Drawn Today for BMC Elections

#BMCelections: Sharing a list of all the 227 Mumbaj corporators ward wise who were elected in the 2017 @mybmc polls. https://t.co/rsXPpbmykA pic.twitter.com/BJIRaptNag — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Richa Pinto), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

