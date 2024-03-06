While addressing Congress’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the latter stressed on the need of a caste census for the country. During his speech he said, “Firstly, we will have to get an X-ray done for India. An X-ray is conducted when you break a bone in the body.” Similarly, the caste census is an X-ray for India, he added. For the unversed, today is the last day of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Rahul Gandhi Gives Toffees to People Chanting 'Modi, Modi' During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Stresses on Need for Caste Census for India

#WATCH | Ratlam, MP: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Firstly, we will have to get an X-ray done for India. An X-ray is conducted when you break a bone in the body. Similarly, the caste census is an X-ray for India." pic.twitter.com/mbrehIAeBp — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

