Cyclone Tauktae Aftermath: PM Narendra Modi Conducts Aerial Survey of Affected Areas in Gujarat and Diu, See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of the #CycloneTauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu The PM is conducting an aerial survey of areas such as Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva today. He will also hold a review meeting in Ahmedabad later. pic.twitter.com/fJMJFDZJsf — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

