Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal made huge claims on Saturday, January 27 and said that BJP tried to poach MLAs from his party and offered them a hefty amount of Rs 25 crore to jump ship. Kejriwal alleged that talks were also held with 25 MLAs by the BJP. "Recently the BJP contacted seven of our MLAs. They issued a threat, saying that the Delhi CM could face imminent arrest in connection to the liquor policy case". AAP chief said that all of his MLAs refused BJP's offer as the party leaders are united and stand together. He further claimed that the BJP is trying to topple AAP government "by hatching conspiracies". "This means that I am not being arrested to investigate any liquor scam but they are conspiring to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi", Kejriwal wrote in his post. "They know how much work our government has done for the people of Delhi. Despite all the obstacles created by them, we have accomplished so much. The people of Delhi love “AAP” immensely. Therefore, it is not in their power to defeat AAP in the elections. So they want to topple the government by arresting them on the pretext of a fake liquor scam", he further added. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Questionnaire From ED, Questions Intent of Summons Served to Him (See Pics).

Arvind Kejriwal Alleges BJP Tried To Poach AAP MLAs:

पिछले दिनों इन्होंने हमारे दिल्ली के 7 MLAs को संपर्क कर कहा है - “कुछ दिन बाद केजरीवाल को गिरफ़्तार कर लेंगे। उसके बाद MLAs को तोड़ेंगे। 21 MLAs से बात हो गयी है। औरों से भी बात कर रहे हैं। उसके बाद दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार गिरा देंगे। आप भी आ जाओ। 25 करोड़ रुपये देंगे… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)