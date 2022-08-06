Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar on winning the Vice President Election. Singh said that he was happy that the son of a farmer has become a Vice-President. "He has served successfully as a worker. Even as the Governor of West Bengal, he fulfilled his responsibilities," Singh added.

Check tweet:

Delhi | I am happy that the son of a farmer has become a Vice-President. He has served successfully as a (BJP) worker. Even as the Governor of West Bengal, he fulfilled his responsibilities: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/QtsNHSB7sc — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)