The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda took to X (formerly Twitter) shortly after Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday, March 16. Nadda urged people to vote in large numbers and "further strengthen the foundation of the world's largest democracy". Welcoming the announcement made by the Election Commission regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024, he said, "Elections are the biggest festival of democracy. It is a medium to keep the country and the state moving on the path of development and good governance". The Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per the schedule announced by the EC, polling on 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, while the result will be declared on June 4. PM Narendra Modi Says 'Festival of Democracy Is Here' After EC Announces Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates.

Nadda Says 'Elections Biggest Festivals of Democracy':

मैं चुनाव आयोग द्वारा लोक सभा चुनाव 2024 की घोषणा का स्वागत करता हूँ। चुनाव लोकतंत्र का सबसे बड़ा उत्सव है। यह देश और प्रदेश को विकास और सुशासन के पथ पर अग्रसर रखने का माध्यम है। मैं समग्र राष्ट्र की जनता से रिकॉर्ड संख्या में मतदान करने और दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र की नींव… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (Modi Ka Parivar) (@JPNadda) March 16, 2024

