The counting of the votes for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will take place today, December 8. The ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh win in Assembly elections in the state, with hours left for counting of votes for elections held on December 1 and 5. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. The live coverage of the Gujarat assembly election can be viewed on the TV and YouTube channels of NDTV. Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Watch Live Streaming Here:

