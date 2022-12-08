The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 will take place today, December 8. The voting was held on December 1 and 5 in a two-phased manner. The contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the equation. Most exit polls predicted that BJP will emerge as the single largest party with Congress a distant second. The results of the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha polls can be tracked on the TV and YouTube channel of Republic World. Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Streaming on NDTV: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Watch Live Streaming Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)